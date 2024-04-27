Gobert logged 19 points (6-8 FG, 7-8 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 38 minutes during Friday's 126-109 victory over the Suns in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Gobert's scoring numbers have increased with each passing game in the series, though the increased offensive responsibility in Game 3 was directly related to Karl-Anthony Towns being limited with foul trouble. Gobert also has two double-doubles in three games during he current series, averaging 17.0 points and 13.0 boards per contest.
