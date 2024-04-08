Gobert produced 18 points (9-13 FG), 16 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 127-117 victory over the Lakers.

Gobert's 51 double-doubles put him squarely in fifth place the category, ahead of elites like Luka Doncic and Bam Adebayo. Over 72 games, Gobert has averaged 13.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.1 blocked shots and 1.3 assists.