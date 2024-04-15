Gobert closed with 21 points (7-9 FG, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 32 minutes during Sunday's 125-106 loss to the Suns.

Minnesota came into Sunday with a chance to land the top seed in the Western Conference, but they finished third after a lackluster performance at home. Gobert was the only Timberwolf to score 20 or more points, and his seven boards also led the club on the afternoon. The 31-year-old center has scored in double digits in 11 of the last 12 games, averaging 15.9 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals over that stretch to close the regular season.