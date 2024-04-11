Gobert logged 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-3 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 116-107 loss to Denver.

Although Gobert couldn't contain Jokic's scoring barrage, he fared about as well as possible off the glass against the presumptive MVP. The defensive stalwart played 39 minutes and seemed to run out of gas in the final frame, allowing Jokic to contribute nine points during a 22-7 run. The Timberwolves hope to have Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) back for the playoffs, and his presence could be the difference-maker if Minnesota meets Denver again in the Western Conference Finals.