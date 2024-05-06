Gobert is questionable for Monday's Game 2 against the Nuggets due to personal reasons.

Gobert's partner is due to give birth this month, per Jack Borman of Canius Hoopus, so that's likely the reasoning behind the big man missing the team's morning shootaround. Gobert has the full support of his team, and it's still possible he's able to return in time for the 10 p.m. ET tipoff. However, if Gobert is unavailable, Naz Reid, who had a stellar fourth quarter in Game 1, would be a candidate for increased minutes, but Karl-Anthony Towns would likely start at center.