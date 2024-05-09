Gobert (personal) isn't on the injury report for Friday's Game 3 agains the Nuggets.
Gobert will return to action Friday after missing Game 2 due to the birth of his child. The newly-crowned Defensive Player of the Year should reclaim his starting spot from Kyle Anderson in Game 3.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Wins Defensive Player of the Year•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: To miss Game 2•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Late addition to injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Efficient performance in Game 3 win•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Top rebounder in double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Scores team-high 21•