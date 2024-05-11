Gobert tallied six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 27 minutes in Friday's 117-90 loss to the Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Gobert returned in Game 3 after missing the previous contest due to the birth of his child, putting forth a quiet outing in Minnesota's first loss of the postseason. Gobert failed to reach double figures in both points and rebounds, not tallying 10 or more boards for the third time in the postseason and not crossing the double-digit scoring mark for the third time. In order for Minnesota to bounce back in Sunday's Game 4, Gobert may have to put together a much stronger showing than he did Friday in Minneapolis.