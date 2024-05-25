Gobert closed Friday's 109-108 loss to the Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals with 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 38 minutes.

Gobert will probably be remembered for being unable to defend Luka Doncic in the play that gave Dallas the victory late in the fourth quarter, but the towering Frenchman was having a solid game before that. He has recorded three double-doubles over his last six playoff contests while scoring in double digits five times in that span.