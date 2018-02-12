Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles in win over Portland

Gobert amassed 12 points (3-9 FG, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in a 115-96 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Gobert now has double-digit rebounds in five-straight games, but his field goal percentage has taken a hit over recent weeks. In fact, Gobert has shot below 50 percent in five of his last 10 games, as he's seen his shots decrease since he returned from a knee injury a few weeks ago. That's not much of a concern from a rebounding and defensive stud, but it does limit his fantasy upside. Gobert hasn't reached double figures in shot attempts in seven-straight games but he is averaging 5.2 free-throw attempts for the season, as his 68 percent average is quite the improvement from his career numbers.