Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles in win over Portland
Gobert amassed 12 points (3-9 FG, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in a 115-96 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.
Gobert now has double-digit rebounds in five-straight games, but his field goal percentage has taken a hit over recent weeks. In fact, Gobert has shot below 50 percent in five of his last 10 games, as he's seen his shots decrease since he returned from a knee injury a few weeks ago. That's not much of a concern from a rebounding and defensive stud, but it does limit his fantasy upside. Gobert hasn't reached double figures in shot attempts in seven-straight games but he is averaging 5.2 free-throw attempts for the season, as his 68 percent average is quite the improvement from his career numbers.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Gets best of Howard in battle of big men•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Kept in check Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts 19 points, 10 boards in Monday's win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Scores 11 points in 32 minutes•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Impresses as rim protector in win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Modest production in blowout victory•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...