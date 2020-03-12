Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Downgraded to out
Gobert (illness) was ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
The Jazz changed Gobert from questionable to out and back to questionable in the hours leading up to the contest, but they eventually ruled him out shortly before tipoff. Tony Bradley will enter the starting five, and Ed Davis could also see increased run Wednesday.
