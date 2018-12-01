Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts 13th double-double of month

Gobert scored 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 FT) while adding 17 rebounds, four blocks and two assists in Friday's 119-111 win over the Hornets.

It's his second straight double-double and 13th in November, and Gobert will finish the month averaging 14.3 points, 12.4 boards and 1.8 blocks in 16 games. If he can stay healthy, the 26-year-old appears set to improve on the career-best numbers he posted two seasons ago.