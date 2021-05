Gobert totaled 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-3 FT), 14 rebounds and four blocked shots across 36 minutes in Saturday's 121-111 win over the Grizzlies.

Gobert was stellar on the defensive end but was also nearly perfect from the field in the victory. Jonas Valanciunas kept pace with Gobert throughout the game but couldn't match 😂his scoring total. While Gobert's shot volume is a little low in recent weeks, his contributions in rebounds and blocked shots more than make up for any dips in scoring.