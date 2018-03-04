Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Records double-double in victory
Gobert tsllied 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 FT), 12 rebounds, three steals, three blocked shots and two assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 98-91 win over the Kings.
With Willie Cauley-Stein sidelined, Gobert had a fairly easy time with Kosta Koufos under center on the way to his third double-double since the All-Star break. He's also been effective defensively, averaging three blocked shots over the last three games. Gobert will look to keep things rolling against the Magic on Monday.
