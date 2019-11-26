Play

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Won't play vs. Bucks

Gobert (ankle) will not play against the Bucks on Monday, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Gobert will stick on the sidelines for a second straight game as he continues to nurse a left ankle sprain. Tony Bradley started in his place Saturday and should do so again Monday. Gobert's next chance to play will come Wednesday in Indiana.

