Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Won't play vs. Bucks
Gobert (ankle) will not play against the Bucks on Monday, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Gobert will stick on the sidelines for a second straight game as he continues to nurse a left ankle sprain. Tony Bradley started in his place Saturday and should do so again Monday. Gobert's next chance to play will come Wednesday in Indiana.
