Hendricks (toe) is available for Friday's game against the Hawks and will start, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Hendricks missed the past three games for Utah, but he logged a full practice Wednesday and is all set to return. He'll be limited to about 25 minutes, as the Jazz look to err on the side of caution. In his last six appearances, Hendricks averaged 9.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers.