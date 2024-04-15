Hendricks racked up 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 41 minutes during Sunday's 123-116 loss to the Warriors.

Hendricks finished just two points shy of tying his career-high mark in the final game of the regular season, and while the rookie benefited from an uptick in minutes over the final weeks of the campaign, he looked ready to handle a more prominent role if called upon duty in 2024-25. Hendricks is not expected to contend for a starting role next season unless the Jazz make a couple of roster moves.