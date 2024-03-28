Hendricks contributed eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 118-111 loss to the Spurs.

Hendricks recorded his seventh game this season with at least one steal and one block during Wednesday's loss to the Spurs. The rookie forward is averaging 8.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 26.6 minutes across his 14 starts this season.