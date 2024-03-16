Hendricks (toe) tallied three points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three blocks across 19 minutes Friday in the Jazz's 124-122 win over the Hawks.

Hendricks stepped back into the starting five Friday in his return from a three-game absence due to a ligament sprain in his left big toe, and though he didn't enter the contest with a specified minutes restriction, the Jazz ended up keeping his playing time in check anyway while he battled foul trouble. Aside from racking up five fouls and shooting poorly during his time on the court, Hendricks was still able to make a useful contribution on the defensive end. Now that he's past the toe injury, Hendricks should see his playing time pick up steadily in the games to come as the 29-37 Jazz shift into evaluation mode for some of their young talent in the midst of a losing season.