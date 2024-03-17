Hendricks contributed 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Saturday's 119-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

Hendricks hauled in a team-high-tying rebound total while ending as one of three Jazz players with 15 or more points and posting one of two double-doubles for Utah in a losing effort. Hendricks set a new season high in scoring in the game, notching his sixth game of the year with 10 or more points. He has hauled in at least 10 boards in three games this season, posting his first double-double of the year.