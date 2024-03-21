Hendricks had 12 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 119-107 loss to the Thunder.

The rookie forward made his fourth straight start since returning from a toe injury and displayed his versatile skill set, draining multiple threes for the third straight game and recording at least one block for the fourth straight. Hendricks has started 10 straight games in total around the injury, averaging 9.3 points, 7.2 boards, 1.4 threes, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 assists, and while his usage and limited shot volume put a ceiling on his short-term fantasy value, he's establishing himself as a key part of Utah's rebuild.