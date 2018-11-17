Jazz's Thabo Sefolosha: Grabs six boards in Friday's loss
Sefolosha had two points (1-1 FG), six rebounds, and one assist in 11 minutes during Friday's 113-107 loss to the 76ers.
Sefolosha has combined to play 23 minutes over the last two games, this after appearing in only two tilts prior this season (for a combined nine minutes). The 34-year-old veteran is best known for what he brings on the defensive end, and it's unlikely that he'll carve out enough of a role to hold value in most leagues.
