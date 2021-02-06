The Jazz transferred Forrest from the G League's Salt Lake City Stars ahead of Sunday's game versus the Pacers.

The Jazz will bring back Forrest from the G League bubble in Orlando as an insurance option out of the backcourt with Mike Conley (hamstring) not expected to be available in Indiana. Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles and Miye Oni are expected to serve as the Jazz's primary guards in the rotation, so Forrest is unlikely to see the floor unless Sunday's game turns into a blowout.