The Sixers have formally requested Maccabi Tel Aviv to allow Bolden to play at summer league, freelance reporter David Pick reports.

Bolden played at summer league in 2017, so it would be surprising if he wasn't allowed to compete again this summer. In fact, there's a legitimate chance Bolden will join the Sixers full time this offseason if summer league goes well for him. The 22-year-old was picked 36th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.