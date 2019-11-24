Julian Washburn: Tallies six points off bench
Washburn logged six points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals and one assist over 21 minutes in Saturday's loss to Wisconsin.
Washburn saw a season-low 21 minutes Saturday, but still managed to be somewhat effective with six points, although he committed three turnovers. The 6-8 forward has averaged 6.1 points and 4.4 rebounds over the team's first seven games.
