Washburn logged six points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals and one assist over 21 minutes in Saturday's loss to Wisconsin.

Washburn saw a season-low 21 minutes Saturday, but still managed to be somewhat effective with six points, although he committed three turnovers. The 6-8 forward has averaged 6.1 points and 4.4 rebounds over the team's first seven games.