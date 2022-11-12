Faried and the G League's Austin Spurs agreed on a contract Saturday, and he will be available for the night's game against the Lakeland Magic.

Faried has spent time overseas and in the G League since playing his last NBA season in 2018-19. Last year, he appeared in eight total games between teams in Mexico and Venezuela. When he played for the G League's Grand Rapids Gold in 2021-22, he averaged 10.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 19.3 minutes. It seems unlikely he'll make a meaningful NBA comeback, but the Spurs are willing to give him a chance.