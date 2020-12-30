Hervey signed a one-year contract with Russian club Lokomotiv Kuban in September, Johnny Askounis of Eurohoops.net reports.

Hervey opted to continue his career overseas after the Thunder declined to re-sign him this offseason, when his one-year, two-way deal with the club expired. As a rookie in 2019-20, Hervey appeared in 10 games for Oklahoma City, averaging 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in 5.2 minutes per contest. The Thunder have since reserved their two two-way spots for center Moses Brown and forward Josh Hall.