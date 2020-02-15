Thunder's Kevin Hervey: Scores 13 in win
Hervey finshed with 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 137-118 G League win over Long Island.
Hervey has remained steady in his offensive production, as he's scored between 12 and 14 points in six out of his past eight games. Heading into the All-Star break, the center is averaging 12.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals on the season.
