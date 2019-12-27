Play

Hervey finished with zero points (0-1 FG) in one minute during Thursday's 110-97 loss to the Grizzlies.

Hervey checked in with just over a minute remaining and hoisted one shot attempt in his NBA debut. He has been a standout player of sorts for the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League dating back to last season, and Hervey boasts athleticism and shooting potential that could make him a decent stretch power forward down the line. Still, unless or until he starts seeing the floor beyond garbage time Hervey can likely be avoided across all fantasy formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories