Thunder's Kevin Hervey: Logs one minute in NBA debut
Hervey finished with zero points (0-1 FG) in one minute during Thursday's 110-97 loss to the Grizzlies.
Hervey checked in with just over a minute remaining and hoisted one shot attempt in his NBA debut. He has been a standout player of sorts for the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League dating back to last season, and Hervey boasts athleticism and shooting potential that could make him a decent stretch power forward down the line. Still, unless or until he starts seeing the floor beyond garbage time Hervey can likely be avoided across all fantasy formats.
