Hervey posted 22 points (8-18 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals over 29 minutes of G League action during Sunday's 117-113 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Hervey fell just short of his season high of 23 points he dropped back in November. The 23-year-old launched from deep early and often, hitting six of 15 attempts. On the season, Hervey is averaging 12.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals over 25.9 minutes per game.