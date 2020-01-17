Hervey registered 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist over 34 minutes of G League action during Tuesday's 149-140 victory over the South Bay Lakers.

Coming off a game in which Hervey went 1-for-13 from deep and 3-for-19 overall from the field, the 23-year-old tightened it up and enjoyed his most efficient shooting performance in two months. Through 12 games in the G League, Hervey is averaging 13.7 points on 39.4 percent shooting to go along with 7.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks.