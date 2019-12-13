Hervey (ankle) signed a two-way contract with the Thunder on Thursday, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.

Hervey will take the roster spot of Devon Hall, who was waived by the Thunder earlier in the day. The 23-year-old has spent all season with Oklahoma City's G League affiliate, appearing in three games and posting averages of 19.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 2.3 steals and 1.3 assists in 26.6 minutes per game.