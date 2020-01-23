Play

Bogdanovic tallied 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3PT, 0-0 FT), two rebounds and three assists in Wednesday's 127-106 loss to Detroit.

The effort marks Bogdanovic's largest point contribution in three games since his return from injury. He led the bench in scoring as well as with his 26 minutes played.

More News
Our Latest Stories