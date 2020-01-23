Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Chips in 19 from bench
Bogdanovic tallied 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3PT, 0-0 FT), two rebounds and three assists in Wednesday's 127-106 loss to Detroit.
The effort marks Bogdanovic's largest point contribution in three games since his return from injury. He led the bench in scoring as well as with his 26 minutes played.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores 14 off bench•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores 11 points in return•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Officially available Saturday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Expects to play Saturday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...