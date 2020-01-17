Bogdanovic (ankle) said he expects to play Saturday at Utah, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The 27-year-old has missed the last six games with the right ankle issue, but it appears that streak will come to an end Saturday. Bogdanovic is averaging 14.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.1 minutes this season, though according to Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento, coach Luke Walton said the veteran will be on an unspecified minutes restriction.