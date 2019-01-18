Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Leads bench in scoring
Bogdanovic tallied 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), a rebound, two assists and a steal across 27 minutes Thursday against Charlotte.
Bogdanovic turned in yet another strong final line, finishing with 17 or more points for the third straight game. The 26-year-old guard is putting up 14.0 points along with 3.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists over his previous five contests, and he's shot a stellar 51.7 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from deep over that brief stretch. He'll take the court next against the Pistons on Saturday.
