Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Offered extension
Bogdanovic said Tuesday that the Kigns have offered him a four-year maximum contract extension, but the swingman indicated he wants to take time before deciding whether to re-sign, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports. "I would like to stay," Bogdanovic said. "Everyone knows that I love Sacramento. Everyone loves to be here. It's a great group of guys. I'm happy right now and I was happy all these years, but I don't want to rush anything."
According to the report, the extension would pay out more than $50 million through the 2023-24 season. The lavish offer illustrates the value the Kings place on the 27-year-old swingman, who averaged 14.1 points, 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 three-pointers in 27.8 minutes per game in his second NBA season in 2018-19. He's expected to come off the bench again in the final year of his rookie deal, but another healthy minutes load should be headed his way. Bogdanovic will likely serve as the go-to option for the second unit and should see plenty of time alongside De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield late in games, too.
