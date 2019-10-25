Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Role could increase with Bagley out
Bogdanovic could see an increased role with Marvin Bagley (thumb) sidelined 4-to-6 weeks.
With Bagley sidelined, the Kings will need to replace his scoring potential. It's possible coach Luke Walton will also opt to play smaller, which could thrust Harrison Barnes into more of a power forward role. If that's the case, Bogdanovic might be able to absorb some usage at the small forward spot. While Bogdanovic played just 22 minutes in the season opener, that was in a 29-point loss, so the game script may have cut his workload short.
