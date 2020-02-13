Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Rough game Wednesday
Bogdanovic tallied six points (2-11 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two rebounds in 23 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Mavericks.
Bogdanovic continued his recent streak of poor shooting as he was unable to get anything going against Dallas. While he's largely been good since usurping Buddy Hield in the starting lineup, Bogdanovic has made just 10-of-34 shots over his past three contests, including a horrendous four-of-23 threes. Given his track record of strong play, he'll likely be able to reverse the trend in the next couple of games.
