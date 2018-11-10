Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Will play Saturday
Bogdanovic (rest) will play Saturday against the Lakers, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
As expected, Bogdanovic will play Saturday after resting his knee on the first half of a back-to-back set Friday. During his season debut, he recorded seven points, two rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes.
