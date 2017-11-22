Kings' Buddy Hield: Listed as probable for Wednesday

Hield (ankle) is probable to play in Wednesday's game against the Lakers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

This was the expected designation after Hield was able to put in a full practice Tuesday. If all goes as planned, look for Hield to take on his usual role off the bench on the wing, which should result in a few less minutes for the likes of Garrett Temple, Bogdan Bogdanovich and Malachi Richardson.