Hield contributed 25 points (9-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes in the Kings' 117-113 win over the Thunder on Monday.

Hield took over the game late, draining threes on three straight fourth-quarter possessions to help stave off an attempted Thunder comeback. The third-year wing has bounced back from a slight scoring downturn to eclipse the 20-point mark in consecutive contests for the first time since Nov. 1, and he's shot 53.2 percent (25-for-47) over his last three games, including 50.0 percent (10-for-20) from three-point range. Given his ability to supplement his typically strong shooting with solid work in both rebounds and assists, Hield remains one of the highest-upside assets in an extremely fast-paced Kings attack.