Kings' Buddy Hield: Spearheads high-scoring win
Hield contributed 25 points (9-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes in the Kings' 117-113 win over the Thunder on Monday.
Hield took over the game late, draining threes on three straight fourth-quarter possessions to help stave off an attempted Thunder comeback. The third-year wing has bounced back from a slight scoring downturn to eclipse the 20-point mark in consecutive contests for the first time since Nov. 1, and he's shot 53.2 percent (25-for-47) over his last three games, including 50.0 percent (10-for-20) from three-point range. Given his ability to supplement his typically strong shooting with solid work in both rebounds and assists, Hield remains one of the highest-upside assets in an extremely fast-paced Kings attack.
More News
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores team-high 23 points in loss•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 16 points Friday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Receives stitches•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Modest but productive performance in win•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Struggles with shot in loss Saturday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Managed double-double Friday•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.