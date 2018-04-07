Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Contributes diversified line in Friday's win
Fox managed 13 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Friday's 94-93 win over the Grizzlies.
The rookie was able to turn in one of his typically solid all-around lines, hitting double digits in the scoring column for the fourth consecutive game in the process. Fox has managed the feat despite shooting poorly over the last three games, as he's posted sub-40-percent success rates in each. However, he's helped prop up his production over the last two with some solid rebounding, averaging 7.5 boards during that span.
