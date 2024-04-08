Fox provided 20 points (8-20 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 107-77 victory over the Nets.

The 26-year-old guard is having a strong finish to the regular season as the Kings try to secure a playoff spot and avoid the Play-In Tournament. Fox has scored 20 or more points in six straight games and 14 of the last 15, and he's averaged 24.4 points, 5.9 assists, 5.7 boards, 3.2 threes and 2.3 steals over the latter stretch.