Fox ended with 33 points (11-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Thursday's 135-123 loss to New Orleans.

Thursday's loss forced the Kings into a play-in spot, but Fox has scored 33 points in two consecutive performances and is getting hot just in time for the playoffs. Fox and Domantas Sabonis need more help from the supporting cast to increase the Kings' chances for success, but the Kentucky product has the potential to outplay any point guard in the Western Conference