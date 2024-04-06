Fox provided 40 points (16-29 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 44 minutes during Friday's 101-100 loss to the Celtics.

Fox almost single-handedly carried the Kings to victory, scoring almost half the team's total points. Despite a few ups and downs, it's been a fantastic season for Fox, as he has put up second-round value in standard formats. He has turned into a viable two-way threat and should be viewed as a top-30 asset heading into the 2024-25 season.