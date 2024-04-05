Fox posted 29 points (11-26 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals in 39 minutes during Thursday's 120-109 loss to the Knicks.

Fox might have needed 26 shots to score 29 points, but it's not like he wasn't efficient, and he also chipped in admirably in other categories, such as rebounds, assists and steals. A true all-around floor general who's embracing an even more significant role on offense with the loss of Malik Monk (knee) and Kevin Huerter (shoulder), Fox will continue playing a prominent role for a Kings team that's looking to end the regular season with a highest-possible seeding in the Western Conference. On that note, Fox has scored at least 20 points in all but one of his last 13 appearances.