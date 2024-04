Fox ended with 24 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and three steals across 36 minutes during Sunday's 127-106 victory over the Jazz.

Fox got back into double-double territory in a much-needed win. Fox endured some ups and downs in March, but he still managed an average of 24.8 points, 6.0 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals over 15 games during the month.