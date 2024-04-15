Fox notched 24 points (10-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 26 minutes during Sunday's 121-82 victory over the Trail Blazers.

The Kings beat the Trail Blazers without much difficulty, and Fox took a seat for good at the end of the third quarter. He started off the game on a tear with four consecutive shots, and he would have probably ended with a much higher number if the team had kept the starters on the floor. Fox will need to produce at his best to get out of the play-in bracket, and he'll face the Warriors first. Fox logged 29 points and five assists in his most recent game against Golden State.