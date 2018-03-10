Fox (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Denver, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 in Sacramento reports.

Fox initially suffered the injury Wednesday against New Orleans, and it kept him out of Friday's win over the Magic. The Kings will wait to see how Fox feels at shootaround in the morning before updating his status, but if the rookie is again held out, expect Bogdan Bogdanovic to slide down to point guard, as was the case versus Orlando.