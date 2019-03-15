Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Nears double-double in loss
Fox contributed 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's loss to Boston.
Fox provided solid point-guard play once again for the Kings. The second-year guard's scored in double-figures in each of his past 13 games and is averaging 7.2 assists per game on the season, making him one of the best plays at point guard in fantasy going forward.
