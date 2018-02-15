Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Receives stitches after Wednesday's game
Fox received stitches above his right eye and chin after Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
Fox suffered a hard fall at the end of the fourth quarter of Wednesday's matchup against the Rockets. It's unsure if Fox will be entered into the concussion protocol as he fell on his head. This was the Kings last game before the All-Star break, giving them seven days until their next matchup. More information should come out in the following days, but for now, he should be considered questionable for the first game back after the All-Star break.
